White House unveils list of leaders to meet with President Trump at forum in Davos
President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with various world leaders when he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, the White House said.
Among the leaders he will meet with include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government. Reuters previously reported as well that Trump also intends to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
He also intends to meet with Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Qatar Emir discusses with Iraqi PM efforts to reduce tension -statement
Iraqi top leaders mourn Shiite militants killed by US strike
Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal -Iraqi PM
Iraqi PM spoke with Germany's Merkel about foreign troop withdrawal -statement
British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement