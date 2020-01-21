Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, California keen to exchange 'best practices' to tackle air pollution: California Lt Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:37 IST
India, California keen to exchange 'best practices' to tackle air pollution: California Lt Guv

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis said the US state is keen to exchange with India "best practices" to combat air pollution and explore on what more could be done to address the issue. Kounalakis, who was on a visit to India last week, said she held talks with government officials here in this regard.

"We talked about the issue of climate change and what more we could be able to do together to address the issue," she told PTI. "One thing (in the meeting) that came up is that California has been battling air pollution for many years and we are a car-centric state and we have some good advancements in practices as well as our commitment to get more zero emission vehicles on the roads. So that was an area where we might be able to collaborate more (with India)," Kounalakis said.

She said "best practices" such as improving emission standards, transitioning to zero emission vehicles and traffic mitigation can be shared between California and India to combat air pollution. "California has quite a bit of experience driven by the fact that it has a very big problem (of pollution) in our state and we continue to have a problem with air pollution. So improving emission standards from vehicles is a big part of it," she said.

Switching over to zero emission vehicles is also a very big part of it to the degree that there is traffic mitigation but there are technical strategies to compare the approach in California and India. We are very excited about the possibility to exchange best practices on both sides, she said. Delhi battles hazardous levels of pollution every winter when air quality oscillates between 'very poor' and 'severe plus' categories.

Speaking on the issue of climate change, Kounalakis said California is the fifth largest economy in the world and "we are very committed to our participation in the Paris climate accord". "We are ready to continue investing in the technology to be able to get to our goal. We have a very important story to tell obviously at the sub-national level and we are very hopeful that the federal government see the light on the issue," she said.

"But in the meantime, California will continue to tell our story and more importantly we are not going to stop investing in the technologies which will ultimately help us combat the problem of carbon emissions," she added. On India's recent tariff hike on California almonds and some other American products, she said California is encouraging the US federal government and India to get back to the table and try to resolves one of these disagreements.

The US has rolled back export incentives from India under its GSP programme and New Delhi has imposed higher customs duties on 28 American products, including almond, pulses, walnut, chickpeas, boric acid and binders for foundry moulds. Elaborating on the almond trade between India and California, Kounalakis said "the profile of the California almond is something that is very well known in India so we want to ensure that piece of our relationship remains robust but of course in area of IT broadly there is a great deal both sides can benefit".

In a joint interview, Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California, stressed on the importance of building travel trade. Visit California is a nonprofit organization created to market California as a premier travel destination and to increase the state's share of tourism-related revenues.

"We are continuing to build the relationship with travel trade and certainly make sure that the critical air service in non stop air service the planes are full. We have been in the market now for 10 years and we are trying to pivot and help drive demand direct to the consumer and influencers," she said. Beteta further said that they are educating them through star platform, an internet-based training module for agents and certification programme to enhance their knowledge and experience.

She said they are also trying to build up ties between Hollywood and Bollywood and engage in dialogues and share with them tax incentives and tax credits that are available if they choose to shoot in California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore: Officials.

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore Officials....

Securitisation market likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore by end of FY2020: Icra

With non-bank financial companies and housing finance players relying more on securitisation for raising funds, the volume in the market is likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2020, says an Icra report. The NBFC sector has been facing a li...

Lebanon parliament delays 2020 budget session to Jan. 27-28 - Lebanese media

Lebanons parliament has delayed a session to discuss the 2020 budget to Jan. 27-28 after being set for Jan. 22-23, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.Lebanon is hoping to reduce its budget deficit and push through economic reforms amid a de...

Atom bomb was biggest fear once, now there's fear over AI: Huawei CEO

Tech giant Huaweis founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said atom bombs were the biggest fear once, but now there is fear over artificial intelligence, but people must realise that the development of technology is for good. Speaking at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020