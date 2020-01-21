Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn 'giving money' for arson, 'sponsoring' anti-CAA protests: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:33 IST
Oppn 'giving money' for arson, 'sponsoring' anti-CAA protests: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition is "giving money" for arson and "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests to mislead people. He said the previous governments didn't have the courage to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries and now the opposition parties are creating confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The Opposition is giving money for arson and sponsoring sit-ins and agitations against the CAA to mislead people. But the people have stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and against those who speak the language of our enemies," Adityanath said at a rally here in support of the CAA, which was also addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Using a term which describes the disrobing of Mahabharata's Draupadi, the chief minister said, "The Opposition is doing 'cheerharan' of the country and we can't sit silently in this situation."

He also lauded the Modi government for enacting the CAA. "I appreciate the Centre for this move. The previous governments did not have courage to take it up. Now Congress, BSP and SP are creating confusion among the people on the CAA and it's our responsibility to reach out to the people with correct information," he added.

Issues on which work should have been started after 1947 were taken up by the BJP after it got an absolute majority, Adityanath said. "In the past six months, you (people) may have witnessed many changes. People in the country were disheartened and demoralised that these issues (CAA, Article 370, etc) might not be resolved. But as our election slogan says, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (It is possible if Modi is there), all the issues were resolved," he said.

After independence, Congress governments had a chance to work on issues of terrorism, separatism and discrimination but they didn't, the chief minister said, adding that the BJP is dealing with them strictly. "The Congress did not do anything while other opposition parties, whenever they got a chance, only played politics on crucial issues," he said.

"In Ayodhya, a 'kalank' (blot) of 500 years ended, (Article) 370 was abolished, we brought a law on triple 'talaq' and CAA," he added. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

It does not include Muslims. Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...

Legendary footballer PK Banerjee hospitalised

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalised on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former Indian captain and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern part of the city. He was not talking sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020