Spain's foreign minister to meet Venezuela's Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Spain and meet the new foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Spain's government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday, without providing further details of the visit.

"Guaido is the interim president, and what our government has called for ... is that elections are held in Venezuela and democratic processes are activated so that the people can express themselves," Montero told reporters during a briefing.

Guaido, recognized as his crisis-ridden nation's legitimate president by more than 50 countries, is expected to appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

