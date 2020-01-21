Spain's foreign minister to meet Venezuela's Guaido
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Spain and meet the new foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Spain's government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday, without providing further details of the visit.
"Guaido is the interim president, and what our government has called for ... is that elections are held in Venezuela and democratic processes are activated so that the people can express themselves," Montero told reporters during a briefing.
Guaido, recognized as his crisis-ridden nation's legitimate president by more than 50 countries, is expected to appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arancha Gonzalez Laya
- Spain
- Venezuelan
- World Economic Forum
- Davos
ALSO READ
Nadal secures Spain's victory at ATP Cup; Croatia, Japan win
UPDATE 1-Amid tensions, Spain's lawmakers likely to back Sanchez as leader
Spain's lawmakers likely to back Sanchez coalition in tight vote
Spain says it has withdrawn some of its troops from Iraq
UPDATE 2-Spain gets coalition government after Sanchez wins parliamentary vote