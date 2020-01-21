Left Menu
Verbal spat erupts between BJP MP, Congress Minister in Dewas during meeting

A verbal spat erupted between BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki and Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Jitu Patwari during a district planning committee meeting in Dewas on Tuesday.

In a purported video of the incident, both the leaders were seen shouting at each other. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A verbal spat erupted between BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki and Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Jitu Patwari during a district planning committee meeting in Dewas on Tuesday. In a purported video of the incident, both the leaders were seen shouting at each other.

The argument started between the two over seating arrangement at the committee meeting and escalated over several other issues. "He (BJP MP) came to the meeting and demanded to sit next to the head. He has been disrupting and diverting the meeting agendas for the past three meetings," Patwari told reporters after the meeting.

"I urge him to keep in mind that he is not a common man anymore but a representative of people. His behavior should reflect the same," he added. Black flags were also shown to the BJP MP while he was leaving the meeting.

On the other hand, BJP MP Solanki alleged that there is corruption in the Madhya Pradesh government. "He even said that you will not become MP next time. I said that this is an insult to the lakhs of voters who elected me to power. People nowadays say that you can become the head of any Nigam Mandal in the state by giving Rs 2 lakh to (Congress leader) Sajjan Singh Verma," Solanki said.

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the ministers in the state are intoxicated with power. "Ministers should practice restraint. If a worker of the opposition asks a question, he is pushed and shoved by the ruling party. This is ego, this ego will neither benefit them nor the state," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

