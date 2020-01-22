Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vote keeping welfare of your family in mind: Kejriwal to opposition party supporters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:45 IST
Vote keeping welfare of your family in mind: Kejriwal to opposition party supporters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the supporters of opposition parties to vote for the AAP in the February 8 assembly elections so that the work done in the last five years in the national capital is not "undone". Addressing a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav, Kejriwal kept the "main achievements" of his government -- free electricity and water -- in focus, as he listed out his welfare measures.

"We have worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care... If you vote for other parties, education and health care services will deteriorate," he said. "Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote in favour any other party? Just give it a thought," he said.

"So, I appeal to you all especially those who support Congress and BJP... please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time," the Delhi chief minister said. Kejriwal kept from directly attacking the opposition parties and sought vote on development plank.

"Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind," said the chief minister, sporting the 'aam aadmi' cap and his trademark woollen scarf that earned him the sobriquet of "muffler man". Delhiites should vote on the basis of development done in schools and hospitals, Kejriwal said standing in a jeep as hundreds of his supporters carrying party banners and brooms walked along.

Kejriwal said his government did a lot for the people of Delhi in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years. "We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi... to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system.. but the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time," he said.

"I have worked like the elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," he said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo. Women standing in their balconies showered Kejriwal with rose petals as his roadshow meandered through the narrow lanes in the area.

A number of auto-rickshaws with posters of the Aam Aadmi Party pasted on them were seen moving behind his jeep. Auto-rickshaw drivers are considered a core voter base of the AAP.

The party had used autos extensively during its campaign in 2013 and 2015 too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

Two days after the season seven finale of Ray Donovan, its star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want another chapter to the drama series. The actor, who plays the titular role in the show, on Tuesday took to In...

Maha: Worker killed, three injured in blast & fire in factory

A 35-year-old worker was killed and three others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The explosion took place around 8....

S&P Global opens office in Hyderabad

SP Global opens office in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Jan 22 PTI SP Global, a leading provider ofratings,analytics and data to capital and commodity markets announced the opening of a new green- building office, a press release from the agency sa...

Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to re-release in India on Feb 14

Quentin Tarantinos critically-acclaimed feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be re-releasing in India on February 14, the studio Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday. Written and directed by Tarantino, Once Upon a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020