CAA in accordance with Constitution, people support PM Modi, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The amended Citizenship Act is according to the Constitution and it cannot be revoked, said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday. "Some people think that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be revoked, but it is as per the Constitution. Congress leaders are making false claims regarding it, but the people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tomar said at a public rally.

Tomar, in the course of his speech, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister for bringing the CAA and revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "In the past 5 years, historic decisions have been taken which people have been waiting for decades. Be it CAA or Article 370. BJP has always spoken against 370, and removed it when it formed government for the second consecutive time," he said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

