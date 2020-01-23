President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Israel on Thursday that he had given assurances to the mother of Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, that "everything will be okay" for her.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offenses in October.

Putin made the comments at a meeting with Issachar's mother and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

