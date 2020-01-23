Putin: "everything will be okay" for U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia
President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Israel on Thursday that he had given assurances to the mother of Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, that "everything will be okay" for her.
Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offenses in October.
Putin made the comments at a meeting with Issachar's mother and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Israel
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Russia