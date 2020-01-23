Left Menu
Development News Edition

No one has liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on pretext of protests: Yogi Adityanath

Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:20 IST
No one has liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on pretext of protests: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a pro-CAA rally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities. "Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on the pretext of protest," he said while addressing a rally here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said the protesters who were setting on fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of the 'Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Popular Front of India (PFI)' are now using their women and children to create unrest. "Those who were setting on fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of SIMI and PFI have now come to realise that their illegal properties will be seized. So, they have now using their women and children to create unrest," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there is no need to worry about these people as the government will give them a reply in their style. "Don't worry! The government and administration will find a solution to this, in their style. Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities," he said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said that raising slogans of 'Azadi' in the name of protest amounts to sedition."If anyone raises slogans of 'Azadi' in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil," he had said at a rally in Kanpur. The amended citizenship Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection AXIL. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new...

Vietnam confirms two cases of SARS-like coronavirus

Hanoi, Jan 23 AFP Two Chinese nationals in Vietnam have tested positive for the SARS-like coronavirus and are being treated in hospital, officials said on Thursday. A Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City was infected by his father who tra...

Home Credit gets agency licence of HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Consumer finance provider Home Credit India on Thursday announced the acquisition of corporate agency license to provide health insurance from HDFC Ergo General Insurance and life insurance from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. With th...

Pakistan defends Chinese investment after U.S. official's criticism

Pakistan on Thursday rejected criticism of the 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, after a visiting U.S. official was quoted expressing apprehension over the plan. While Pakistan has continuously defended Chinese investment, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020