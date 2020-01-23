No one has liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on pretext of protests: Yogi Adityanath

Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities. "Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on the pretext of protest," he said while addressing a rally here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said the protesters who were setting on fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of the 'Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Popular Front of India (PFI)' are now using their women and children to create unrest. "Those who were setting on fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of SIMI and PFI have now come to realise that their illegal properties will be seized. So, they have now using their women and children to create unrest," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there is no need to worry about these people as the government will give them a reply in their style. "Don't worry! The government and administration will find a solution to this, in their style. Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities," he said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said that raising slogans of 'Azadi' in the name of protest amounts to sedition."If anyone raises slogans of 'Azadi' in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil," he had said at a rally in Kanpur. The amended citizenship Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.