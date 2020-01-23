Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis govt tapped oppn leaders' phones: Maha home minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:41 IST
Fadnavis govt tapped oppn leaders' phones: Maha home minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday alleged that the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation misused government machinery to tap the phones of opposition leaders, and an inquiry has been ordered in this regard. Talking to reporters here, he said the cyber cell of the state police department has been directed to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who were then in the opposition.

He said the government is also trying to find those officers, who had been reportedly sent to Israel to study the snooping software then. "The cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been asked to look into the various complaints of snooping/phone tapping that came in during the previous government. The inquiry is being done following complaints of snooping on opposition leaders, especially during the formation of (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government," Deshmukh said.

"There is no doubt that the previous dispensation has misused the government machinery to tap of phones of leaders from opposition parties," he said. "There were reports that some officers were sent to Israel to study the snooping software. We are finding out who had gone to Israel and whether there was any official engagement," Deshmukh said.

When asked about the police deployment for the 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in the city from January 27, he said the city police commissioner is preparing a proposal for additional deployment required. "The decision will be taken accordingly. Locations in nine residential areas are being identified, where shops and eateries in malls and mill compounds are likely to be open. If private establishments require police security, they will have to pay for it," he said.

The minister also said that 8,000 new posts in the state police will be filled. "Majority of these posts will be constables. As many as11.87 lakh applications have been received. The process for recruitment will initiate soon and completed at the earliest," he said.

When asked about the review meeting of Koregaon Bhima case, he said the police had briefed him about the case and another meeting is scheduled soon. The state police on Thursday informed Deshmukh and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar about the status of probe in the case of violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune on January 1, 2018.

Pawar, Deshmukh and senior state police officials held a review meeting on the case at the state secretariat in Mumbai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection AXIL. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new...

Vietnam confirms two cases of SARS-like coronavirus

Hanoi, Jan 23 AFP Two Chinese nationals in Vietnam have tested positive for the SARS-like coronavirus and are being treated in hospital, officials said on Thursday. A Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City was infected by his father who tra...

Home Credit gets agency licence of HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Consumer finance provider Home Credit India on Thursday announced the acquisition of corporate agency license to provide health insurance from HDFC Ergo General Insurance and life insurance from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. With th...

Pakistan defends Chinese investment after U.S. official's criticism

Pakistan on Thursday rejected criticism of the 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, after a visiting U.S. official was quoted expressing apprehension over the plan. While Pakistan has continuously defended Chinese investment, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020