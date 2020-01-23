Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Get an economics degree Greta, then we'll talk - U.S. Treasury chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:46 IST
DAVOS-Get an economics degree Greta, then we'll talk - U.S. Treasury chief
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Just as the spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg seemed to be subsiding, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a new dig at the climate activist on Thursday.

Asked about Thunberg's call to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin told a news briefing: "Is she the chief economist? I'm confused ... After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us." Mnuchin's quip came two days after Trump and Thunberg sparred indirectly at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. After Trump said the U.S. had committed to joining the one trillion tree initiative, Thunberg retorted that fixing the climate crisis was not only about trees.

Before he left Davos, however, Trump seemed to extend an olive branch, saying he wished he had seen Thunberg speak. Addressing the Trump administration's stance on climate, Mnuchin said the U.S. position had been "misunderstood."

"There is a real misinterpretation of the U.S. policy. Let me be very clear: President Trump absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and having a clean environment." Mnuchin later told CNBC he did not believe there were just a few years left to prevent a climate catastrophe.

"There are a lot of other important issues" threatening civilization, he said, citing health and nuclear proliferation. "I think that the youth needs to understand: climate is one issue that needs to be put in contexts with lots of other things."

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rushed to Thunberg's defense, saying that attaining the goals of the Paris climate accord, which the U.S. has quit, was vital. "Time is pressing, so we - the older ones, I am 65 years old - must make sure that we take the impatience of young people positively and constructively," Merkel said in her speech to the WEF's annual meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Iraq and northeastern Syria, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Su...

UPDATE 5-World leaders at Jerusalem conference condemn rising anti-Semitism

World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism on Thursday as they gathered at Israels national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netan...

France urges Lebanon to take emergency measures to tackle crisis - embassy statement

France stands ready to help Lebanon tackle a financial and economic crisis which requires the new government to take emergency measures, said a statement issued on the French embassys website on Thursday.The difficult situation in Lebanon r...

Queen gives assent for Britain to leave EU

Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent on Thursday for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the European Union and seek a more independent but uncertain future at the end of the month. The head of the states ceremonial approval...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020