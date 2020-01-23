Give quota to western UP in JNU, Jamia to 'fix those raising anti-national slogans': Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan triggered a controversy by suggesting 10 per cent reservation for students from western Uttar Pradesh in Delhi's JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia to "fix those raising anti-national slogans". He gave this statement during a rally held in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act here on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the rally when Balyan made the controversial statement. Urging Rajnath Singh for a provision of reservation in both universities, Balyan said, "Sabka ilaj kar denge. Desh ke khilaf naare lagane ki kisi ki himmat nahin padegi (Will fix everyone. Nobody will have the courage to raise slogans against the country)."

He also said the protests in both universities were motivated by politics.

