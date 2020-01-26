What kind of 'Azadi' do they want: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman hits out at people 'talking about dividing country'

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh on Sunday hit out at people, who he said are "vandalising public property and talking about dividing the country" and questioned as to what kind of "azaadi" do they want. "In the name of protest, some people are vandalising public property and also talking about dividing the country. Such kind of protests are taking place here because it is a democratic country. What kind of 'Azadi' do they want?" he said while speaking to ANI.

He asserted that we should strive to make society on the basis of non-violence. Stressing that today is the day of true independence, Harivansh said: "Nation will move forward only when it is strong and internally secure. This is also a basic thing that for progress today, communal harmony, peace, and unity are compulsory. This is a serious issue. We should strive to make society on the basis of non-violence."

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman made this statement while referring to President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks. President Kovind had said on Saturday that the Constitution gives rights but also places the responsibility to always adhere to tenets of justice and fraternity and suggested introspecting daily on Mahatma Gandhiji's message of truth and nonviolence.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said the life and values of the Father of the Nation make it easier to follow these Constitutional ideals. "Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji," he had said.

The President had said that Gandhi's ideals remain relevant in nation-building and his message of truth and nonviolence has become all the more necessary in the present times. (ANI)

