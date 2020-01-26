Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will continue to chant 'azadi' slogans: UP Cong chief  

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 21:49 IST
Will continue to chant 'azadi' slogans: UP Cong chief  

Daring UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against him, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said he will continue to chant "azadi" slogans. He said this while referring to Adityanath's warning to anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans will be treated as sedition.

"I will raise the slogan of freedom from hunger and corruption. If the chief minister wants, he can lodge a complaint of sedition against me," Lallu told reporters here. Lallu added that the state government was free to file a case against him but he would continue to seek freedom from problems faced by farmers and women.

Lallu also termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unconstitutional, saying it was against Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the legislation would not be withdrawn, the state Congress chief said, "Shah is speaking like a dictator."

A time would come when people would give a befitting reply to such assertions, he added. Terming the CAA a distraction from major issues, Lallu said the rural income was on the decline but the government did not make any efforts to bridge the gap.

The Govt is trying to silence students, women and the common man by registering cases against them, he alleged. He said even activists of the Congress and other parties were sent to jail despite peaceful demonstrations against the CAA-NRC in Lucknow.

He claimed that the Congress would continue to raise issues of unemployed, farmers, women, poor and students. Lallu also accused the state government of involvement in the Rs 2,600-crore scam under which power employees' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), PTI CORR

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020