U'Khand Congress MLA Harish Singh Dhami resigns from PCC

Expressing unhappiness with the formation of the new Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, two-time MLA from Dharchula, Harish Singh Dhami on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of Secretary of the UPCC.

  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:08 IST
Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Singh Dhami. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing unhappiness with the formation of the new Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, two-time MLA from Dharchula, Harish Singh Dhami on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of Secretary of the UPCC. In a letter written to President, UPCC, Pritam Singh, on Sunday, Dhami alleged that he was saddened by the exclusion of hard-working leaders from the committee formed recently.

His own inclusion, at the post of a secretary, was also not according to his contribution to the party, he wrote. Congress on Saturday announced names of 22 vice presidents, 31 general secretaries, 98 secretaries, and one treasurer for the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier, Dhami had accused the State Congress Committee of ignoring its senior leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. "The PCC in Uttarakhand is sidelining Harish Rawat, if the situation remains the same then the situation will become very difficult for the Congress in the Assembly elections due in 2022," Dhami had said earlier this month. (ANI)

