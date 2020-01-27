Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA mocks Priyanka Gandhi, says she is pleading for stonepelters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:26 IST
BJP MLA mocks Priyanka Gandhi, says she is pleading for stonepelters

Accusing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of sympathising with those who indulged in violence during anti-CAA protests, BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini on Monday mocked the Congress leader, saying she was visiting stonepelters and pleading for their safety. "Priyanka Gandhi pather bazon ke yahan ghoom rahi hein or keh rahi hein ki mere divanon ko ne maaro (Priyanka Gandhi is visiting stonepelters and is saying that do not beat up my admirers)," Saini said in his speech, which is being circulated on social media.

Saini, who is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and has often courted controversies with his objectionable remarks, was addressing a gathering at Ramraj village. The MLA told PTI that he did make the remarks.

"The Congress has been supporting anti-national people. She doesn't for the country," he said. The BJP legislator's remarks came on a day Priyanka Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders met top officials of National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi and made a detailed 31-page representation which included videos and photographs as "evidence" of alleged police atrocities and human rights violations in the state during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this month visited Muzaffarnagar and met the families of those affected by violence during the anti-CAA protests. The BJP MLA claimed that the Congress "will be badly defeated due to its anti-national policy".

Saini was speaking during an event of Ganga Yatra organised from Bijnor Ganga barrage. Saini has in the past drawn flak for his remarks against the Nehru-Gandhi family. He had also threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Giants hiring Kitchens as tight ends coach

The New York Giants are expected to name former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach, FOX Sports Bruce Feldman reported Monday. The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29 after he posted a 6-10 record in his ...

UPDATE 4-U.S. military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan, disputes claims it was brought down

The U.S. military said on Monday an E-11A aircraft crashed in Afghanistans Ghazni province, but disputed claims that the Taliban had brought the military plane down. Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local pers...

Report: Chargers have 'moved on' from QB Rivers

The Los Angeles Chargers have informed Philip Rivers that they are moving on from the veteran quarterback, FOX Sports Jay Glazer reported on Monday. The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers, Glazer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Mon...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. MLB Networks Jon Heyman said the Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020