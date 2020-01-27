BJP MLA mocks Priyanka Gandhi, says she is pleading for stonepelters

Accusing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of sympathising with those who indulged in violence during anti-CAA protests, BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini on Monday mocked the Congress leader, saying she was visiting stonepelters and pleading for their safety. "Priyanka Gandhi pather bazon ke yahan ghoom rahi hein or keh rahi hein ki mere divanon ko ne maaro (Priyanka Gandhi is visiting stonepelters and is saying that do not beat up my admirers)," Saini said in his speech, which is being circulated on social media.

Saini, who is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and has often courted controversies with his objectionable remarks, was addressing a gathering at Ramraj village. The MLA told PTI that he did make the remarks.

"The Congress has been supporting anti-national people. She doesn't for the country," he said. The BJP legislator's remarks came on a day Priyanka Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders met top officials of National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi and made a detailed 31-page representation which included videos and photographs as "evidence" of alleged police atrocities and human rights violations in the state during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this month visited Muzaffarnagar and met the families of those affected by violence during the anti-CAA protests. The BJP MLA claimed that the Congress "will be badly defeated due to its anti-national policy".

Saini was speaking during an event of Ganga Yatra organised from Bijnor Ganga barrage. Saini has in the past drawn flak for his remarks against the Nehru-Gandhi family. He had also threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

