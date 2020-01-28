New Zealand PM set to announce Sept. 19 general election - reports

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce a general election will be held on Sept. 19, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday. Ardern will make the announcement at a news conference at 0200 GMT, media reports said.

The next general election is due by November. The last was in September 2017.

