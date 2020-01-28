Left Menu
Development News Edition

US reporter barred from Pompeo Ukraine trip

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 08:58 IST
US reporter barred from Pompeo Ukraine trip
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A correspondent for National Public Radio in the United States has been excluded from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plane for a trip this week, after a tense exchange between him and another NPR journalist. The association that represents correspondents covering the State Department reported on Monday that Pompeo, the top US diplomat, had removed NPR's Michele Kelemen from his trip which begins Wednesday in Britain. He will also visit Ukraine and other countries.

"We can only conclude that the State Department is retaliating against National Public Radio" as a result of Pompeo's exchange with the other NPR journalist, the State Department Correspondents' Association said, protesting the decision. It came after NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly, in an interview, pressed Pompeo about the Ukraine issue at the heart of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

According to Kelly, after the interview a staffer invited Kelly to Pompeo's private living room, without her recorder. There, Pompeo "was waiting and... he shouted at me for about the same amount of time as the interview itself lasted," Kelly said.

"He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine," Kelly said, adding that the secretary asked her, "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" in an exchange peppered with profane words. She said he also asked her to point to Ukraine on a map, whose countries were not labeled.

Kelly said she did, but Pompeo later implied she had pointed to Bangladesh. In a statement on Sunday, Pompeo also accused Kelly of lying to him, twice. The first time was "in setting up our interview." He also alleged that the post-interview "conversation" was supposed to be off the record and therefore not reportable.

The secretary did not deny making the aggressive comments reported by the journalist. Kelly said she was not told the conversation would be off the record, nor would she have agreed to those terms if she were asked.

She also said Pompeo's staff were aware she'd ask about both Iran and Ukraine. Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents' Association, called NPR reporter Kelemen "a consummate professional" with two decades' experience covering US diplomacy.

"We respectfully ask the State Department to reconsider and allow Michele to travel on the plane for this trip," wrote Tandon, who is also an AFP correspondent. "The journalists who cover the State Department are dedicated to informing the public and holding this and every administration accountable by asking questions about the issues of the day," Tandon said.

He added that State has defended journalists around the world, and at the same time the department's own professional ethos commits its employees to "serve with unfailing professionalism... even in the face of adversity." In a statement, NPR said Kelemen "was informed that she would not be traveling. She was not given a reason." Trump is on trial in the US Senate accused of pressuring Kiev to investigate his potential election challenger Joe Biden, and of blocking congressional efforts to probe that abuse.

Pompeo, a close associate of Trump, has himself been criticized for failing to defend Marie Yovanovitch, Washington's former ambassador to Ukraine. She was abruptly called home last spring after being subjected to what she called a "smear campaign" led by Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer.

The secretary was also one of the senior administration officials listening in on a phone call between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of the impeachment allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we constru...

Ex Bihar minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor dies

Former Bihar Minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor died at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 60 and is survived by wife, three sons and three daughters.Gafoor, who represents Mahishi assembly constituency in Bihar ...

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...

4,000-km 'Incredible India' vintage car rally to kick off from Delhi next month

Seeking to promote India as a global heritage motoring tourism destination, a nearly 4,000-km expedition of iconic vintage cars will kick off from the national capital on February 17, traversing through 17 historic cities across the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020