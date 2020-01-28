PM Modi reviews March Past by NCC cadets during National Cadet Corps Rally

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today attended the National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi today.

At the rally, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the March Past by the various NCC contingents and also from Cadets from other friendly and neighboring countries.

Along with cultural performance, NCC cadets also presented before the Prime Minister their capabilities in fields such as adventure sports, music and performance arts. Prime Minister distributed awards for the meritorious NCC cadets.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that NCC provides a good platform to strengthen the spirit of Discipline, Determination, and Devotion of the youth towards the country. He said such values will help in the development of the country.

Prime Minister termed India as one of the youthful countries in the world as more than 65% of its population is below 35 years of age. "We are proud of this fact, but it should also be our responsibility to think young,'' he said. Prime Minister said this would mean that there would be no place of procrastinating and finding immediate solutions to any issue. "This is what a young mind craves for and this what a young India is", he said.

He said, "We should while facing the challenges of the past and taking care of the necessities of the present, we should work towards our aspirations of the future". He said India is today going ahead with youthful zest and mind. "Today India has a youthful mindset and heart, and that's the reason why it conducts surgical strikes, airstrikes and directly attacks terror camps". He said the youthful mindset wants to progress by taking everyone along and not leaving anyone behind. "It is with this spirit that we signed the Bodo Agreement, wherein all the stakeholders were consulted and the agreement was signed"

Speaking on the development efforts of the North East PM highlighted that along with the development of the North East region, started negotiations with all stakeholders have been started with a very open mind and an open heart. The Bodo agreement today is the result of this. "This is the thinking of young India. We are taking the country forward by taking everyone along, developing everyone, gaining everyone's trust," he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

