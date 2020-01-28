Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi reviews March Past by NCC cadets during National Cadet Corps Rally

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that NCC provides a good platform to strengthen the spirit of Discipline, Determination, and Devotion of the youth towards the country.

PM Modi reviews March Past by NCC cadets during National Cadet Corps Rally
Prime Minister termed India as one of the youthful countries in the world as more than 65% of its population is below 35 years of age. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today attended the National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi today.

At the rally, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the March Past by the various NCC contingents and also from Cadets from other friendly and neighboring countries.

Along with cultural performance, NCC cadets also presented before the Prime Minister their capabilities in fields such as adventure sports, music and performance arts. Prime Minister distributed awards for the meritorious NCC cadets.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that NCC provides a good platform to strengthen the spirit of Discipline, Determination, and Devotion of the youth towards the country. He said such values will help in the development of the country.

Prime Minister termed India as one of the youthful countries in the world as more than 65% of its population is below 35 years of age. "We are proud of this fact, but it should also be our responsibility to think young,'' he said. Prime Minister said this would mean that there would be no place of procrastinating and finding immediate solutions to any issue. "This is what a young mind craves for and this what a young India is", he said.

He said, "We should while facing the challenges of the past and taking care of the necessities of the present, we should work towards our aspirations of the future". He said India is today going ahead with youthful zest and mind. "Today India has a youthful mindset and heart, and that's the reason why it conducts surgical strikes, airstrikes and directly attacks terror camps". He said the youthful mindset wants to progress by taking everyone along and not leaving anyone behind. "It is with this spirit that we signed the Bodo Agreement, wherein all the stakeholders were consulted and the agreement was signed"

Speaking on the development efforts of the North East PM highlighted that along with the development of the North East region, started negotiations with all stakeholders have been started with a very open mind and an open heart. The Bodo agreement today is the result of this. "This is the thinking of young India. We are taking the country forward by taking everyone along, developing everyone, gaining everyone's trust," he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inclusive Technology Launch Skyle - the World's First Eye Tracker for iPad Pro

Skyle is the worlds first eye tracker for iPad Pro and is perfect for people with complex access and communication needs. Combining two leading learning tools, iPad and Eye Gaze, ensures this is the most flexible AAC device on the market. ...

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

Nike Incs Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.A search for Kobe-branded product...

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020