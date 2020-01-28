Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls contest between nationalism and anarchy, PM Modi will not spare anti-nationals: Fadnavis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:33 IST
Delhi polls contest between nationalism and anarchy, PM Modi will not spare anti-nationals: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leaders from various states, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, slammed the ruling AAP in Delhi on Tuesday and dubbed the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital as a fight between "nationalism" and "anarchy". Addressing poll meetings in the Kalkaji, Deoli and Badarpur constituencies, Fadnavis said Sharjeel Imam's arrest had proved that the Modi government was not going to spare those involved in "anti-national" activities.

"The entire Opposition is supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. If (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal had not supported the tukde tukde gang, there would have been no Shaheen Bagh," he said. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in favour of nationalism, the Opposition was supporting "anarchists", Fadnavis said.

"The Delhi election is a fight between nationalists and anarchists and the people here have to decide who do they want in power," he said. Campaigning for the party candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sunil Yadav, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav alleged that Kejriwal, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were standing with "anti-nationals".

"This election is a fight between nationalists and anti-nationals and Arvind Kejriwal, along with Congress leaders, is standing with anti-nationals," he said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also addressed poll meetings in Shakur Basti and Trinagar, and claimed that Delhi had taken steps backward, instead of moving ahead, under the AAP government.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said people of other states played a crucial role in Delhi's development, but Kejriwal considered them as "infiltrators". Addressing a poll meeting in support of the BJP candidate from Adarsh Nagar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, he asked the crowd, "Do people from Bihar need Kejriwal's permission to visit Delhi?"

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet that 250 senior leaders of the BJP, including 200 MPs and 11 chief ministers, were reaching the national capital to defeat Delhiites and their "son" Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev was once considered one of th...

UPDATE 1-British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct flights to China ...

Tennis-Navratilova, McEnroe apologise for Margaret Court Arena protest

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have apologised for a breach of protocol at the Australian Open after being taken to task by tournament organisers for an on-court protest against Margaret Court.Navratilova and McEnroe cal...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicentre of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020