UK's Johnson tells Trump on Huawei that collaboration is needed to diversify market
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Trump on Tuesday that countries should work together to break the dominance of a small number of companies after Britain granted Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network.
"The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies," a spokesperson at Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.
