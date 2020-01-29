Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress urges EC to ban Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma from campaigning

A delegation of the Congress party on Tuesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Varma for making "provocative statements to incite communal violence" and breaching the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 04:49 IST
Congress urges EC to ban Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma from campaigning
Ajay Maken and Subhash Chopra. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the Congress party on Tuesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Varma for making "provocative statements" to incite "communal violence" and breaching the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. "We met and filed a complaint before the Election Commission. Our apprehension is that - facing an imminent defeat - the BJP is trying to polarise and communalise Delhi atmosphere leading to violence. ECI assured us and has called a meeting of officers on 31st," Congress leader Ajay Maken said in a tweet.

Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra was also a part of the delegation. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30. Meanwhile, Parvesh Varma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

The statements of both the BJP leaders have evoked sharp reaction from several quarters. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

Wellington, Jan 29 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronz...

'F9 The Fast Saga' teaser released

The Fast Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment F9 The Fast Saga. The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer thatll be released this Friday.What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vi...

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at high-risk from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travelers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020