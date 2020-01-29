NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Wednesday, Jan 29
-Union Cabinet to meet at 10:30 am.
-Pre-Budget briefing by railway board chairman at 10:45 am.
NATIONAL
-MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan at IDSA event at 10 am.
-AICC briefing on state of economy by Prithviraj Chavan at 1 pm. -IndiGo's Extraordinary General Meeting at 10 am.
NCR
-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address public meeting in Adarsh Nagar at 7:30 pm. -Union Minister Smriti Irani to address public meetings at Model Town at noon, Sadar Bazaar at 4 pm.
-Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur to address public meetings in Deoli at 1 pm, Badarpur at 5:30 pm and Tughlaqabad at 6:30 pm. -Delhi CEO's press conference at 12:30 pm
-CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold road show in Hari Nagar at 10:30 am, Rajinder Nagar at 11:30 am, Shakur Basti at 4:30 pm, Moti Nagar at 5:30 pm -Beating Retreat ceremony at 4 pm
LEGAL BUREAU
SUPREME COURT
-Nirbhaya case: Order on issue of appeal against rejection of mercy plea -Union carbide case: Hearing on compensation issue
-Mining matters
HIGH COURT
-ED plea against anticipatory bail granted to Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case -Deepak Talwar money laundering matter
TRIAL COURTS
-Order on bail pleas of C C Thampi. -Political cases against Arvind Kejriwal.
-Unnao case. -Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam likely to be produced in court.
NORTH
-Third phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan.
- Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from IAS after abrogation of Article 370, to hold press conference in Jaipur. - AMU exam boycott update
SOUTH
-Kerala Assembly session begins, Governor to address.
EAST
-Press conference by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
-Press conference by Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress.
WEST
-Maharashtra cabinet meeting at 2.30 pm
