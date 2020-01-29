Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWS SCHEDULE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 09:54 IST
NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Wednesday, Jan 29

-Union Cabinet to meet at 10:30 am.

-Pre-Budget briefing by railway board chairman at 10:45 am.

NATIONAL

-MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan at IDSA event at 10 am.

-AICC briefing on state of economy by Prithviraj Chavan at 1 pm. -IndiGo's Extraordinary General Meeting at 10 am.

NCR

-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address public meeting in Adarsh Nagar at 7:30 pm. -Union Minister Smriti Irani to address public meetings at Model Town at noon, Sadar Bazaar at 4 pm.

-Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur to address public meetings in Deoli at 1 pm, Badarpur at 5:30 pm and Tughlaqabad at 6:30 pm. -Delhi CEO's press conference at 12:30 pm

-CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold road show in Hari Nagar at 10:30 am, Rajinder Nagar at 11:30 am, Shakur Basti at 4:30 pm, Moti Nagar at 5:30 pm -Beating Retreat ceremony at 4 pm

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

-Nirbhaya case: Order on issue of appeal against rejection of mercy plea -Union carbide case: Hearing on compensation issue

-Mining matters

HIGH COURT

-ED plea against anticipatory bail granted to Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case -Deepak Talwar money laundering matter

TRIAL COURTS

-Order on bail pleas of C C Thampi. -Political cases against Arvind Kejriwal.

-Unnao case. -Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam likely to be produced in court.

NORTH

-Third phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan.

- Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from IAS after abrogation of Article 370, to hold press conference in Jaipur. - AMU exam boycott update

SOUTH

-Kerala Assembly session begins, Governor to address.

EAST

-Press conference by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

-Press conference by Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress.

WEST

-Maharashtra cabinet meeting at 2.30 pm

PTI DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

MUMBAI, Jan. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- IndiaNivesh, one of Indias fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking. With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking...

PM Modi working hard for country, he inspires me: Saina Nehwal after joining BJP.

PM Modi working hard for country, he inspires me Saina Nehwal after joining BJP....

Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

SpiceJet on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While ...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020