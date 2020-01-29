All India News Schedule for Wednesday, Jan 29

-Union Cabinet to meet at 10:30 am.

-Pre-Budget briefing by railway board chairman at 10:45 am.

NATIONAL

-MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan at IDSA event at 10 am.

-AICC briefing on state of economy by Prithviraj Chavan at 1 pm. -IndiGo's Extraordinary General Meeting at 10 am.

NCR

-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address public meeting in Adarsh Nagar at 7:30 pm. -Union Minister Smriti Irani to address public meetings at Model Town at noon, Sadar Bazaar at 4 pm.

-Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur to address public meetings in Deoli at 1 pm, Badarpur at 5:30 pm and Tughlaqabad at 6:30 pm. -Delhi CEO's press conference at 12:30 pm

-CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold road show in Hari Nagar at 10:30 am, Rajinder Nagar at 11:30 am, Shakur Basti at 4:30 pm, Moti Nagar at 5:30 pm -Beating Retreat ceremony at 4 pm

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

-Nirbhaya case: Order on issue of appeal against rejection of mercy plea -Union carbide case: Hearing on compensation issue

-Mining matters

HIGH COURT

-ED plea against anticipatory bail granted to Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case -Deepak Talwar money laundering matter

TRIAL COURTS

-Order on bail pleas of C C Thampi. -Political cases against Arvind Kejriwal.

-Unnao case. -Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam likely to be produced in court.

NORTH

-Third phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan.

- Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from IAS after abrogation of Article 370, to hold press conference in Jaipur. - AMU exam boycott update

SOUTH

-Kerala Assembly session begins, Governor to address.

EAST

-Press conference by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

-Press conference by Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress.

WEST

-Maharashtra cabinet meeting at 2.30 pm

