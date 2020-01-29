Neither Jan Lokpal nor Swaraj, only rule of arrogance in Delhi: Nadda
Accusing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of deserting his mentor Anna Hazare, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday asked where is the Jan Lokpal which brought him into the limelight. In a series of tweets, Nadda launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Kejriwal of poll-bound Delhi, saying there is "neither Jan Lokpal nor Swaraj, only the rule of arrogance" in the national capital.
Nadda said there was a promise of a strong Jan Lokpal under whose purview the chief minister would also come. "Where is the Jan Lokpal that will bring Ramrajya to Delhi?" Nadda asked, adding Kejriwal attacked his party's internal ombudsman, Admiral Ram Das, and fired him. The BJP president alleged that whoever questioned Kejriwal's "dictatorship and corruption" was removed from the AAP.
Nadda also targeted Kejriwal for allegedly betraying Hazare. Before forming the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal was a prominent face of the movement for Jan Lokpal Bill which was led by Hazare. But later, Kejriwal decided to join politics and drifted away from Hazare.
Nadda also tried to corner Kejriwal over the issue of women safety saying the chief minister defended his party leaders facing sexual harassment charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
