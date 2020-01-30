Suspended Cong MLA urges LG Kiran Bedi to initiate probe against Chief Minister
MLA Dhanavelu, who was suspended from the Congress party for 'anti-party activities', met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday and submitted a request to initiate Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department probe into corruption charges against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Narayanasamy had earlier accused Bedi of "wrongly trying to malign" him and had challenged her to prove the accusations of land grabbing.
"I challenge Kiran Bedi. If I or any of my family members are proved guilty in any land grabbing case, I will resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it is proved otherwise? She is wrongly trying to malign me. She no longer deserves to be the Lieutenant Governor," the Chief Minister had said. Dhanavelu alleged that there have been continuous attempts by the Chief Minister to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency. (ANI)
