EC gives nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik
The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital, officials said. The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC in this effect.
The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, an official from the ministry said. The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.
As Delhi is poll-bound, the Election Commission's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.
