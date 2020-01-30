Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. LGM3 TL-COURT-LD GANGRAPE Three men get death penalty for raping and murdering a Dalit woman in Telangana (Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad: Winding up the trial in little over a month, a special court in Telangana sentences three men to death for raping and murdering a Dalit woman last year.

MDS6 KL-LD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM, says Modi, Godse share same ideology Wayanad(Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter believed in the same ideology as Nathuram Godse. MES5 TL-BJP-SAINA Saina joining party indicative of Modi govt's popularity: BJP Hyderabad: Welcoming star shuttler Saina Nehwal into the party fold, the BJP in Telangana said her joining the party is indicative of the popularity of the Modi government.

MES8 PD-DHANAVELOU-PETITION Pondy govt whip petitions Speaker seeking disqualification of rebel Cong MLA Puducherry: The Puducherry government whip submitted a petition to the territorial Assembly Speaker here seeking disqualification of rebel Congress MLA N Dhanavelou for his alleged anti-party and anti-government activities..

