Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern
Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. LGM3 TL-COURT-LD GANGRAPE Three men get death penalty for raping and murdering a Dalit woman in Telangana (Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad: Winding up the trial in little over a month, a special court in Telangana sentences three men to death for raping and murdering a Dalit woman last year.
MDS6 KL-LD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM, says Modi, Godse share same ideology Wayanad(Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter believed in the same ideology as Nathuram Godse. MES5 TL-BJP-SAINA Saina joining party indicative of Modi govt's popularity: BJP Hyderabad: Welcoming star shuttler Saina Nehwal into the party fold, the BJP in Telangana said her joining the party is indicative of the popularity of the Modi government.
MES8 PD-DHANAVELOU-PETITION Pondy govt whip petitions Speaker seeking disqualification of rebel Cong MLA Puducherry: The Puducherry government whip submitted a petition to the territorial Assembly Speaker here seeking disqualification of rebel Congress MLA N Dhanavelou for his alleged anti-party and anti-government activities..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
- Telangana
- Modi
- Saina Nehwal
- Nathuram Godse
- Kerala
- BJP
- Pondy
- Wayanad
ALSO READ
Kerala govt to set up digital varsity, to moot ordinance
Kerala State Cabinet decides to acquire 1351 acres land for integrated manufacturing cluster
Protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Kerala by Girls Islamic Organisation of India
Christian women lured into IS trap, alleges Kerala church
Gokulam Kerala thrash East Bengal 3-1