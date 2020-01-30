Firing in Jamia result of hate speech by Union Ministers, BJP leaders: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the firing in Jamia Millia Islamia was a fallout of the "hate speech" by Union Ministers and BJP leaders during the Delhi Assembly poll campaign. A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area, witnesses said.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody. "The hate-speech and call to violence by Union ministers and BJP leaders - alongwith the silence of the PM - has led to this shameful outcome. This is the kind of India this govt wants to create. #MartyrsDay," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

