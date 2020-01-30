Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo trumpets Brexit 'benefits' on eve of Britain's EU departure

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:20 IST
Pompeo trumpets Brexit 'benefits' on eve of Britain's EU departure

London, Jan 30 (AFP) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted Thursday that Brexit would bring "enormous benefits" to the United States and the UK, during a visit to Britain on the eve of its historic departure from the European Union. Ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about a post-Brexit trade deal and other key issues, Pompeo said he was optimistic about Britain's nearly half a century of EU membership ending late Friday.

"There were things that the United Kingdom was required to do as part of being a member of the EU, and they'll be able to do them differently now," Washington's top diplomat told a think-tank audience in London. "Some of this will be worked out through the free trade agreement, some of it will be worked out by entrepreneurs just kicking it," he said, alongside British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"You will see the enormous benefits that accrued to both of our nations as a result of this." Britain will enter a new chapter when it becomes the first country to quit the EU's institutions at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on Friday. "It is a great moment for our country... a moment of hope and opportunity," Johnson said Wednesday, as he prepared to address the nation at 2200 GMT Friday -- an hour before Brexit.

Although Britain will remain under most EU rules during an 11-month transition period, it is then likely to lose privileged access to the single European market -- the world's largest and most important for UK trade. Johnson has argued he can negotiate ambitious free trade agreements with both his 27 former partners and the US, but has seen recent strains in the so-called "special relationship" with Washington.

Britain has been angered by American refusal to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who is using the cover of diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution over the death of a teenager in a road accident in England. Johnson's hopes for a US trade deal are also complicated by Trump's unpopularity in Britain and domestic pressure to stand up to Washington.

The British premier has defied expectations since taking power last July by failing to side with the United States on everything from the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump has abandoned, to working with Chinese tech giant Huawei. Trump -- a long-time fan of Brexit and Johnson's ability to deliver it successfully -- has publicly urged Britain to rethink, yet has so far been restrained in his criticism.

But others, including Republican senators who will have to sign off on a future US-UK trade deal, have cautioned that sharing intelligence and striking an agreement could be imperilled by the Huawei decision in particular. Pompeo, in London on the first leg of a five-nation tour that also takes in Ukraine, sounded a more positive note on Thursday.

He said the US-UK intelligence sharing relationship would remain "deep" and "strong" and that he was "confident" the next generation of technology would be secure. However, he warned strongly about Beijing's growing global influence, calling China's ruling Communist Party "the central threat of our times" that challenges Western principles. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020