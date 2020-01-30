New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL44 UP-KAFEEL LD ARREST Dr Kafeel Khan held over 'inflammatory' remarks during anti-CAA protests in UP Mumbai/Lucknow: Controversial child specialist Dr Kafeel Khan was back in news after the Uttar Pradesh STF arrested him from the Mumbai airport for allegedly making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during anti-CAA protests in December 2019, officials said on Thursday.

DEL126 UP-KAFEEL-REMAND UP cops get transit remand for Kafeel Khan Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested here for allegedly inflammatory remarks made by him at an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh last month. DEL119 UP-2NDLD AMU Anti-CAA protests intensify at Aligarh Muslim University; VC issues video appeal to students Aligarh (UP): Protests at Aligarh Muslim University's women college against the new citizenship law intensified on Thursday with hundreds of students blocking its entry points, as the exam boycott at the AMU's engineering college continued for the fourth successive day.

DEL116 UP-KAFEEL-BROTHER Kafeel Khan arrested for political gain in Delhi polls: Brother Gorakhpur (UP): Jan 30 (PTI) The brother of child specialist Kafeel Khan on Thursday alleged that the doctor was arrested to give the ruling BJP an advantage in the Delhi Assembly polls. DES25 UP-LD SMRITI Parties who failed to win 2019 LS polls supporting Shaheen Bagh protests: Smriti Irani Amethi /Pratapgarh (UP): Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that the political parties which failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting protests like Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where "anti-national slogans" are being raised. DES9 UP-CAA-BONDS Anti-CAA stir: Kanpur admin asks 66 men to sign bonds of Rs 2 lakh to maintain peace Kanpur (UP): In a bizarre precautionary measure, the local administration here has asked 66 men to sign surety bonds of Rs 2 lakh each promising to maintain peace at the Mohammad Ali park, the site of women's protest against the CAA and the NRC. DEL78 JK-CORONAVIRUS-DOCTORS Doctors' body warns of possible spread of coronavirus to Kashmir Valley Srinagar: A doctors' body on Thursday warned that there was a potential threat of novel coronavirus spreading to Kashmir as tourists from around the world visit the valley. DES23 JK-JAMIA-FIRING-MEHBOOBA India's transition from democracy to mobocracy seems complete: Mehbooba on Jamia shooting incident Srinagar: The shooting incident at Jamia Millia Islamia University seems to have completed India's transition from democracy to mobocracy, a tweet on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle said on Thursday.

DEL106 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. DES28 PB-SAD-AMARINDER SAD 'bartered away' constitutional principles by backing BJP in Delhi: Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed the SAD for supporting the BJP in the Delhi assembly polls, accusing the Akalis of 'bartering away the constitutional principles' for their political interests.

DES21 RJ-GEHLOT-LD KHADI Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity besides eliminating the distinctions of caste and religion, and between the rich and the poor. DES15 RJ-PANCHAYAT POLLS-TURNOUT 81.83 per cent turnout in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 81.83 per cent in the third phase of panchayat elections, an official said on Thursday.

DES18 RJ- CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus scare: Raj to identify, examine travellers from China Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday said it will identify all travellers arriving in the state from China and get them examined in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. DES31 HP-CORONAVIRUS HP Health Dept told to set up isolation wards at Tanda, Shimla hospitals Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi has directed the Health Department to set up isolation wards in two prominent hospitals of the state to meet any suspected case of coronavirus. NRG26 UKD-CORONAVIRUS-PATIENT Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh Rishikesh: A woman suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to Rishikesh's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, the first such case in Uttarakhand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.