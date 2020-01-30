Left Menu
Ban Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari from campaigning for complete duration of assembly polls: AAP urges EC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday complained to the Chief Election Commissioner against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Manoj Tiwari for the controversial remarks made by Verma against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma.. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday complained to the Chief Election Commissioner against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Manoj Tiwari for the controversial remarks made by Verma against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party demanded to "impose a ban on Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari from campaigning for the complete duration of assembly election 2020" and "direct the Police to register FIR against them under section 153 A, 505 IPC and take immediate action against the two."

"This is in reference to the following statement given by Parvesh Verma MP of BJP that 'Arvind Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal Jose aatankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hair,'" a letter dated January 30, undersigned by the national secretary of AAP, Pankaj Kumar Gupta to the Chief Election Commissioner read. Stressing that this is a violation of Model Code of Conduct, the party said: "It is pertinent that Verma has been removed from the list of Star campaigners of BJP but this has not deter him from spewing venom against the 'AAP' leaders especially against Arvind Kejriwal. It is clear that just removing them from list of star campaigner is not enough."

It further says that the Kind of language and words being used in Delhi elections by BJP campaigners is not "only deplorable but also a slap on the face of people of Delhi." "Manoj Tiwari also has supported this statement of Parvesh Verma thereby committed the same offence. We, therefore, request you to take stern action against both of them," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

