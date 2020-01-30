Priyanka refers to shooting incident, says PM should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that incidents like a juvenile shooting in Jamia area can happen as leaders of BJP government and its leaders were making "provocative speeches". Gandhi made the remarks in a tweet and attached a picture of the person holding a gun.

She called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state what kind of Delhi he wants to build. "When ministers of the BJP government and leaders will provoke people to fire bullets, give provocative speeches then it is possible that such incidents take place. The Prime Minister should reply what kind of Delhi he wants to make. Is he with violence or non-violence. Is he with development or lawlessness?" she asked.

Earlier today, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University was injured after a juvenile opened fire in Jamia area, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the incident, Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication, sustained injuries in his left hand and was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi Police have taken the accused in the custody and interrogating him. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident. (ANI)

