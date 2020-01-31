Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.

"We're working very closely with (China) and with a lot of other people and a lot of other countries" on combating the outbreak, Trump said in a speech at an auto parts manufacturer in Warren, Michigan.

"We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment," he said.

