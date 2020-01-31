Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Scotland's Sturgeon:Could test power to call consultative independence vote in court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edinburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Scotland's Sturgeon:Could test power to call consultative independence vote in court
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday she did not rule out testing the legality of calling a consultative referendum on independence if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government continued to oppose another vote.

Speaking in Edinburgh on the day Britain leaves the European Union, Sturgeon said the question of whether the Scottish Parliament had the power to agree to hold a non-binding vote on independence had never been tested in court. "Now, should the UK government continue to deny Scotland's right to choose, we may reach the point where it is necessary for this issue to be tested," she said.

"I am not ruling that out." Sturgeon wants to hold another Scottish referendum, but she cannot do so without the consent of the British government.

She has asked Johnson to enter negotiations on transferring power to hold a referendum from London to Edinburgh and said on Friday such a step was the best way to put the legality of a vote beyond doubt. She has previously signaled that she did not want to hold a Catalonia-style referendum, organized without the consent or recognition of the national government.

The Spanish region unilaterally declared independence in October 2017 following a referendum deemed illegal by courts, prompting Spain's biggest political crisis in decades. Sturgeon said on Friday a non-binding referendum could gauge the appetite for an independent Scotland.

But it was uncertain if one could be held under the Scottish government's existing powers, she said, and a legal test could take the cause forward or equally set it back. And it would still require the transfer of additional power from London to Edinburgh to implement any pro-independence result, she said.

Therefore she said it was better for Scottish nationalists to focus on building and winning the political case for independence. "Firstly, I will continue to do all that I can to secure a referendum this year," she said.

"Brexit has put Scotland on the wrong road. And the further down it we go, the longer it will take and the harder it will be to get back on the right one. We need to get back on the right road as soon as possible." A poll on Thursday showed that a slim majority of Scots now supported independence, bolstered by the support of those who previously rejected a split from the United Kingdom but who now back it because of their opposition to Brexit.

Scots previously rejected secession by 55% to 45% in a referendum in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

For Hungarian couple, prayers and science followed by gift of family

The Pongracz family, a couple who both serve as Lutheran pastors in western Hungary, consider it Gods blessing that they had their first baby after undergoing in-vitro fertilization in 2015.Since their son Lazar was born, they also had twin...

Indonesia deports US journalist after alleged visa violation: employer

Jakarta, Jan 31 AFP Indonesia has deported an American journalist working for a website that reported on sensitive environmental issues in the Southeast Asian archipelago over an alleged visa violation, his employer said Friday. Philip Jaco...

UPDATE 2-Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.6 billion euros 4 billion to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, lifting a legal cloud that has hung over the worlds largest aircraft maker for years...

CR AC local debut: Stampede-like scene, chaos at Thane station

Chaos and stampede-like situation prevailed at suburban Thane station on Friday, as commuters thronged to board the air-conditioned local on the first day of its regular run. The AC train services started from the early hours of the day, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020