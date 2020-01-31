Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Palestinians face uphill battle against Trump's Middle East plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:25 IST
ANALYSIS-Palestinians face uphill battle against Trump's Middle East plan
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

When Palestinian leaders learned that the release of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan was imminent, they swiftly announced a "day of rage" - a gritty, oft-used call for resistance against Israel. But few demonstrators actually took to the streets despite Palestinians' broad rejection of Trump's proposal, a gap between rhetoric and delivery that exposes the scale of the challenge their leaders face in pressuring the United States and Israel.

As in past decades, critics are branding the Palestinians as naysayers, continually rejecting offers of a settlement in the hope, so far futile, of something better to come. And domestic frustration with the Palestinian leadership has been building for years, with an aging Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas seeking a legacy but having dwindling scope to demonstrate progress toward his people's dream of freedom.

Contrary to expectations, Trump did propose a "two-state" solution for the conflict - but with strict conditions that would leave any future Palestinian state under near-complete Israeli security control. Trump's endorsement of Israel keeping its settlements delighted right-wingers, who immediately urged the extension of Israeli sovereignty to nearly 30% of the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Palestinians say such moves would lead to apartheid. Israel rejects any comparison of its policies towards the Palestinians to South Africa's former system of legally-mandated racial segregation. Analysts say that Palestinians face a difficult road ahead.

"They don't have good options. Responding positively to the Trump peace plan is impossible for any Palestinian leader. He would be seen as having sold out the Palestinian national cause completely," said Greg Shapland, a Middle East specialist at London's Chatham House think tank. This whole exercise seems to be structured in such a way that the Palestinians would have to refuse it and then the Americans can say to Israel and to the rest of the world, 'go ahead and do it' because the Palestinians are clearly not interested in peace," Shapland said.

That attack line has already been used by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and principal architect of the plan. "We're not going to chase the Palestinians," he told reporters. "It will be very hard for them to play the victim card when they basically have a real deal on the table."

INTERNATIONAL OPPOSITION

One avenue for Abbas, 84, is to use the United Nations to drum up international opposition to Trump's plan.

But Washington can veto any move in the Security Council. And even if Abbas wins support in the General Assembly it will have a little more practical effect than a 2017 vote calling on Trump to drop his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. That secured 128 of 193 votes in support of the Palestinian argument but was only a rhetorical show of support.

Abbas will also try other routes. On Saturday he travels to Cairo for a meeting of the Arab League, where he will engage regional allies. But many Arab states rely on U.S. military aid or financial backing. And most are led by Sunni Muslim administrations that are aligned with the United States and Israel in confronting Iran's revolutionary Shi'ite theocracy.

Diana Buttu, a former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization, said it was important to "hold the (Arab) states who were part of this charade to account" but that it wasn't likely to strengthen the Palestinians' hand. "A better strategy is to begin to hold Israel accountable, whether it's through sanctions or legal (moves)," she said.

One such legal move is at the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor is seeking an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories. The court is still deciding if it has jurisdiction. Israel says the court has no jurisdiction to investigate the Palestinian Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

ITC Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc at Rs 4,047.87 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quar...

Tennis-Thiem to seek inspiration from Djokovic wins

Dominic Thiem will watch a treasured home movie of his recent win over Novak Djokovic at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals as he seeks inspiration to take down the defending champion Serb in the Australian Open decider.Austrian Thiem booked...

Special Air India flight with stranded Indians from virus-hit Wuhan to leave for home on Saturday

A special Air India flight to evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at Chinas coronavirus-hit Wuhan city is scheduled to leave on Saturday morning for home. The flight arrived at Wuhans Tianhe International Airport on Friday evening.I...

For Hungarian couple, prayers and science followed by gift of family

The Pongracz family, a couple who both serve as Lutheran pastors in western Hungary, consider it Gods blessing that they had their first baby after undergoing in-vitro fertilization in 2015.Since their son Lazar was born, they also had twin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020