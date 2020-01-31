Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pak's interference: Kejriwal

The Delhi assembly election is an internal matter of India and interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the AAP leader also said that no matter how hard Islamabad tries, it cannot attack the unity of India.

"Narendra Modi ji is the prime minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal said in a tweet. An unimpressed BJP slammed Kejriwal and his party, saying the people of Delhi have to make a decision in the light of a Pakistani minister seeking votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"A Pakistani minister is campaigning and seeking votes for the AAP. Pakistan is happy as Kejriwal is running their agenda," Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told reporters. Tiwari also accused Kejriwal of extending support to the 'Tukde-Tukde gang' and sought his response on if the AAP was fighting elections on the support of Pakistan.

"Pakistan's repeated support to you is a matter of concern Arvind Kejriwal. You should explain to Delhi's people if the AAP is contesting the Delhi elections with the support of Pakistan," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi. Polls for the 70 membered Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

