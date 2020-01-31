Left Menu
BJP manifesto proves facilities given by Delhi govt will be stopped: Kejriwal

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:24 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government as his party called it a "barbadi patra". The BJP released the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.

"Manifesto of the BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," he tweeted. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a "barbadi patra" (recipe for destruction) and showed the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government.

"The BJP's manifesto is not a 'Ghoshna patra' but a 'Jumla patra'. The manifesto has exposed the BJP and its clear that they will stop all the welfare schemes of the AAP government," he said. Singh further said the BJP's manifesto has "no vision" for education, water, health and womens' safety

"The BJP manifesto has no vision on combating air pollution or making Delhi pollution-free," Singh said. "They speak of sealing. Again, it's amusing that the culprit himself is saying that I will not commit the crime anymore. It's the BJP which spreads the fear of sealing in Delhi, ruining the lives and livelihood of traders in Delhi because of sealing," he said.

He said none of the BJP leaders stood with the traders at that time, while the AAP fought for them on the streets and in Parliament. Singh said on health, they state that they will stop the 'Farishtey Yojana', free surgeries, free medicines, free MRI, ultrasound tests, and all these will be replaced by 'Ayushman Yojana'.

"The rules of this Ayushman Yojana are such that not even one person in Delhi will benefit from it. It is just like the popular saying - water-water everywhere, not a drop to drink!" Singh said. On making Delhi clean, they have promised that they will make Delhi cleaner and "they have the audacity to say this after completely ruining Delhi by their pathetic administration of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 13 years".

"If one enters Delhi from Haryana, you are greeted with a huge garbage dump, if coming from Uttar Pradesh, the Gazipur landfill site welcomes you and garbage dumps are found in every nook and corner of Delhi," Singh said. "This is the same BJP which shot a video of themselves burning garbage, the same BJP who comes up with bizarre schemes that pollute Delhi with every passing day," he added.

On the BJP's promise of tackling pollution, he said those who themselves add to the "pollution and filth" in Delhi are now saying that they will clean the city. "What were they doing in the last 13 years?" Singh asked.

"Coming to the safety of women on which the BJP has not mentioned anything in their 'Jumla patra'". "Because they are definitely not in a position to say anything on the safety of women. With Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Sengar in Uttar Pradesh and Gopal Kanda in Haryana, this is a party which inducts rape accused and convicts into its fold. The BJP is an anti-women party and so they haven't made any promise on safety of women," he added.

"They have not made any mention on how they will deal with pollution precisely because one of the causes of pollution in Delhi is crop burning in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, both ruled by them and Punjab, ruled by the Congress," Singh said.

