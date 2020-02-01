Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit heralds new beginning, new ties with EU: Johnson

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 03:52 IST
Brexit heralds new beginning, new ties with EU: Johnson
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "new era of friendly cooperation" with the European Union on Friday as Britain prepared to leave the bloc after almost five decades.

In a public address broadcast one hour before Brexit, Johnson acknowledged there may be "bumps in the road" ahead but promised the departure was an opportunity for "stunning success". "The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning," he said in a pre-recorded statement from Downing Street.

Britain remains as split over Brexit as it was in the 2016 referendum. But after more than three years of wrangling, it leaves the EU at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT). "For many people, this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come," Johnson said.

"And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss. "And then there's a third group, perhaps the biggest, who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end.

"I understand all those feelings, and our job as the government -- my job -- is to bring this country together now and take us forward." He said the EU, which Britain joined in 1973 and of which it has been often a reluctant member, had many "admirable qualities".

But it had evolved over the last half-century "in a direction that no longer suits this country". "We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain," he said.

"A Britain that is simultaneously a great European power, and truly global in our range and ambitions." He added: "When I look at the potential of this country waiting to be unleashed, I know that we can turn this opportunity into a stunning success.

"And whatever the bumps in the road ahead, I know that we will succeed." He said Britain would use its "recaptured sovereignty" to deliver change, whether by controlling immigration, "liberating our fishing industry" or doing free trade deals.

Brexit was "potentially a moment of real national renewal and change", he argued, promising to invest in public services, infrastructure, and new technology across the country. "We have obeyed the will of the people. We have taken back the tools of self-government," he concluded.

"Now is the time to use those tools to unleash the full potential of this brilliant country and to make better the lives of everyone in every corner of our United Kingdom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the po...

WRAPUP 1-China reports 46 new coronavirus deaths, total at 259

The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 259 by the end of Friday, an increase of 46, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing numbers from the countrys National Health Commission. There were 2,102 new confirme...

WRAPUP 13-U.S. ramps up antivirus measures at border as impact spreads

The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, saying it would halt entry to the country of foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.That measure followed on from an earlie...

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Facebook Inc said it will take down misinformation about Chinas fast-spreading coronavirus, in a rare departure from its usual approach to dubious health content that is presenting a fresh challenge for social media companies. The coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020