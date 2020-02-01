Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aspirational India protesting, disturbed: Sibal targets Sitharaman over budget theme

Targetting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the three themes of Union Budget 2020-21, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in reference to anti-CAA agitations, on Saturday said the 'aspirational India' is protesting and concerned about their future.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:49 IST
Aspirational India protesting, disturbed: Sibal targets Sitharaman over budget theme
Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Targetting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the three themes of Union Budget 2020-21, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in reference to anti-CAA agitations, on Saturday said the 'aspirational India' is protesting and concerned about their future. "Sitharaman talked about three themes. The first one was 'aspirational India'. I want to tell that aspirational India is protesting, disturbed and concerned about their future," said Sibal while speaking to ANI.

The Congress leader alleged that the government is not willing to listen to aspirational India. "How they will deal with concerns of aspirational India if they do not listen to them?" he asked.

The former Union Minister cornered the Centre over "worrisome issues" of unemployment, economic slowdown and fiscal deficit. "Graduates aged between 22 and 25 have an unemployment rate of 63 percent. The budget does not discuss what needs to be done for these levels of unemployment that have not been seen since in the last 45 years," he said.

"The second theme was economic development but we are in the midst of the economic crisis. I am happy that the Finance Minister recognised the fact that fiscal deficit is 3.8 per cent but she should also tell the country if you add the deficit of Union of India plus the state is more than 8 per cent that is a worrisome situation," said Sibal. During the budget presentation, Sitharaman said aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21. "This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," said Sitharaman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli retains numero uno status, Rahane slips to 9th in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday continued to top the ICC Test batsmens ranking but his deputy Ajinkya Rahane slipped a place to ninth spot. Kohli has 928 points, 17 more than second-placed Australian run-machine Steve Smith.Cheteshwa...

Trump State of the Union won't be 1st delivered amid turmoil

Washington, Feb 1 AP Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton addressed a nation transfixed by impeachment. He didnt use the I-word once in a State of the Union address that ran on for 78 minutes. Now, President Donald Trump prepares to addr...

Colombo-Jaffna flight route, a feeder service for Chennai, opened

A new domestic passenger flight service between Colombo and Jaffna, which will act as a feeder service for the Jaffna-Chennai route, began on Saturday, officials said. Colombo Domestic Airport Manager Aruna Rajapaksa said the thrice-weekly ...

Women and Child Development Ministry's budget hiked by 14 per cent

A sum of Rs 30,000 crore has been set aside for the Women and Child Development WCD Ministry for the next fiscal in the Budget announced on Saturday, a 14 per cent increase over the 2019-2020 financial year. The total amount allocated for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020