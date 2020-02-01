Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:47 IST
Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja deferred the cross-examination of the BJP leader to March 21.

During the cross-examination, Swamy told the defence counsel, senior advocate, RS Cheema, that he did not bring the complaint today and will bring it on the next date of hearing. Cheema asked Swamy if he was aware that 'Young India' (YI) was a company which was incorporated under Section 25 of Companies Act and has no entitlements to any divided or profits accruing to these companies and the same have to be spent exclusively for promoting the objects of the companies.

Swamy responded that he was aware of these facts. "It is incorrect to state that I maintained silence on the nature of YI as it militates against the allegation of criminal misappropriation. It is incorrect to state that I intentionally described YI as privately owned cos instead of giving its true nature," Swamy told the court.

Swamy is the complainant in the case, in which several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. He had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Sonia, Rahul, and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. The BJP lawmaker had also stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Anubhav, Anjali start favourites among Indians in Kolkata Marathon

Elite Indian runners Anubhav Karmakar and Anjali Saraogi will be aiming to underline their supremacy at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday. Bengalurus 31-year-old Anubhav will be competing in the full marat...

Kyrgyzstan says U.S. travel restrictions damage ties

The move by the United States to impose travel restrictions on Kyrgyz citizens is a blow to bilateral relations, the Central Asian nations foreign ministry said on Saturday. Washington on Friday added six countries, including ex-Soviet Kyrg...

Measures on farm, education and infrastructure in India's 2020-21 budget welcomed by NRI businessmen

Gulf-based NRI businessmen on Saturday welcomed the initiatives related to agriculture, education and infrastructure announced by Indias Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her fiscal 2020-21 budget speech, calling it promising and a mov...

Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh dead

Eminent Punjabi writer, novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Jaswant Singh Kanwal died after a brief illness at his native village in Moga district on Saturday, his family said. He was 101.Kanwals grandson Sumail Singh Sidhu said the deceas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020