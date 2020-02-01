Left Menu
  Updated: 01-02-2020 17:58 IST
  Created: 01-02-2020 17:58 IST
West Bengal opposition parties slam "anti-poor" Union Budget

Opposition parties in West Bengal on Saturday criticised the Union Budget for 2020-21, contending that the government made a host of announcements, but indicated no concrete plans to execute them. Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said the budget showed no direction on how to take the country ahead on the economic front.

He also took exception to the Centre's plans to sell a part of its shareholding in insurance behemoth LIC. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day said LIC will be listed as part of the government's disinvestment initiative.

The Centre proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through initial public offer, she said, while unveiling the Union Budget 2020-21. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the budget is "anti-poor", and it "completely ignored" the rural economy.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state said the budget will be of no help for the masses. "There are no broadbased plans for reviving the economy in the budget. It is a pipeline budget. There are a lot of projects in the pipe, but no plans on how to implement them," TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said..

