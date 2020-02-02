BJP fields Dy CM Laxman Savadi for K'taka Legislative Council bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the candidature of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi for the upcoming by-election to one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council. The Election Commission (EC) on January 27 announced to hold a by-election to one seat. The election is slated to be held on February 17 between 9 am and 4 pm.

According to the EC, the term of Congress' Rizwan Arshad will end on June 14, 2022. However, the seat got vacant as Arshad was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 9 last year. The issue of notifications will begin on January 30 and the last date of filing notifications will be on February 6.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 7 and the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures till February 10. Counting of votes will be held on February 17. (ANI)

