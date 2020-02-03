Goa Assembly: CM rejects Oppn's forest land committee demand

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday refused a demand by opposition parties in the state to form a House Committee to probe the frequently changing private forest land data. Sawant, who also holds the forest portfolio, told opposition MLAs there was no need for a House Committee as the matter is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

The demand for such a committee was raised by GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. They contended that data on private forest land was "frequently changing", with Sardesai calling it "one of the biggest scams in Goa's history".

Sardesai said private forest land had reduced from 21 square kilometres to four square kilometres under different committees set up to assess the area. The five-day Budget session of the Goa Assembly began on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

