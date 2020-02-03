Our govt gave ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government has ensured ownership of homes for the people living in the national capital's unauthorised colonies, something which had been kept pending for decades by the successive governments at the Centre and in the state. "Despite all the impediments, all the roadblocks, the BJP government at the Centre brought a law in Parliament to legalise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi and ensured ownership of their houses for the living in these colonies," Modi said while addressing a public rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma.

Modi said that once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government in Delhi, it will ensure clean drinking water in every household, besides other civic amenities. The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.