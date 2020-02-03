Left Menu
Enough proof available to prove that Kejriwal is terrorist, says Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is enough proof available to prove that AAP leader is a terrorist.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is enough proof available to prove that AAP leader is a terrorist. Listing out all the pieces of evidence one by one, Jacadekar said, "Today, Kejriwal's party supports Shaheen Bagh. What is it that you support? Breaking Assam off from India, Jinnah's idea of independence? Standing at a place where slogans of breaking India are being raised is also terrorism."

"Kejriwal is making an innocent face today and asking if he is a terrorist. You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Javadekar said at a press conference in New Delhi. "What happened in Punjab? When one week was left for elections in Punjab, he had stayed for the whole night at the residence of a Khalistan Commando Force terrorist in Moga. Moreover, upon being questioned by reporters, he had said that he will stay at the homes of such people," he added.

The press conference, according to Javadekar, was held after several ground-level AAP workers joined BJP earlier today. The BJP leader further questioned AAP over its support to the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

"In 2015, thousands of youth worked for AAP, today they are leaving him behind and so is the public of Delhi," he said. Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years. The ruling AAP is making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeks to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

