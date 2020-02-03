Left Menu
Over Rs 50 cr seized in cash, kind for violation of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi till Feb 2

Over Rs 50 crore in cash and kind has been seized and 520 entries have been lodged under the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Delhi till February 2, according to a release from the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO's) office issued on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:37 IST
The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be held on February 11.. Image Credit: ANI

Over Rs 50 crore in cash and kind has been seized and 520 entries have been lodged under the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Delhi till February 2, according to a release from the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO's) office issued on Monday. "Since the MCC came into force on January 6 to February 2, the law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs or narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 50,15,05,005," said the release.

According to the release, this includes Rs 9,33,22,340 in cash, Rs 2,20,29,255 worth of liquor, Rs 5,04,06,500 worth of drugs or narcotics, Rs 31,66,06,910 worth of precious metals, and Rs 1,91,40,000 of other items or freebies during the period. It added that in the present assembly election 520 FIRs were lodged under defacement of public property, out of which 31 related to AAP, 12 Congress and 8 to BJP candidates while the remaining 469 were under the heads of other independent/non-political parties.

Apart from this, 362 FIRs have also been registered under the Arms Act, in which 398 persons were arrested and 160.9-kilogram narcotics or drugs were seized. The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be held on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

