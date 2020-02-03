Rwanda, Uganda’s President to meet again on Feb 21 for resolving impasse

With the objective of renewing commitments between Rwanda and Uganda, the heads of states have decided to hold another round of discussions in three weeks time at the Gatuna-Katuna border post.

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame met in Angola for the third time after receiving the invitation from the (Angola's) President, João Lourenço. Angola's Head of State facilitated the meeting with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

The statement recently released from Uganda's Presidential Press Unit reveals the resolution was one of five that the Heads of State arrived at) during the third round of talks in Angola's capital, Luanda on Sunday, February 2. The summit resolved that the heads of states reconvene on Friday, February 21 at Gatuna Katuna border post for another summit. Before February 2's summit, two others were held in July and August last year in Luanda.

The President of Angola, João Lourenço said that unlike the last summit that involved signing memoranda of understanding, this time round there were no such documents. He briefed the media on behalf of his Rwandan and Ugandan counterparts.

Rwanda and Uganda have resolved to refrain from conduct that creates the perception of support or financing of 'destabilizing forces' in each other's territory. The leaders agreed that each nation would respect the human rights of citizens of the other parties, whereas the ad hoc committee, which was made to facilitate discussions between Uganda and Rwanda, would continue to work.

