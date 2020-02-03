UPDATE 1-Trump's acquittal assured, Democrats still press for conviction in trial

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial urged the Senate on Monday to convict him to show that no president is above the law and to head off foreign interference in U.S. elections. "I submit to you on behalf of the House of Representatives that your duty demands that you convict President Trump," Democratic Representative Jason Crow told the senators, who are due to vote on Wednesday on whether to remove Trump from office.

The trial's outcome with have a lasting effect "not only for this president but for all future presidents - whether or not the office of the presidency of the United States of America is above the law," Crow added. The 100 members of the Republican-controlled Senate were hearing arguments presented by the Republican president's legal team and the seven House members serving as prosecutors.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and documents sought by lawmakers in their investigation. Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the impeachment effort an attempted coup by Democrats. "Impeachment is an extraordinary remedy - a tool only to be used in rare instances of grave misconduct," Crow said. "But it is in the Constitution for a reason: in America, no one is above the law, even those elected president of the United States - and I would say especially those elected president of the United States."

The Senate seems certain to acquit the president. A two-thirds majority is required to remove Trump. None of the 53 Senate Republicans has indicated support for conviction. The Senate voted on Friday not to hear any witnesses such as Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, who in an unpublished book manuscript depicts Trump as playing a central role in pressuring Ukraine, despite Democratic demands and opinion polls showing most Americans wanted to hear from them. Only two Republicans, moderates Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, voted to hear witnesses.

Crow said Trump's efforts to use his official powers to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election jeopardize U.S. national security and are "antithetical to our democratic tradition." Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3. Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.

Crow said Trump's actions in the Ukraine matter threatened the fairness of the November election and risked putting foreign interference between America's voters and their ballots. When the closing arguments are complete, the senators will be able to make speeches on the matter until Wednesday, when a final vote is scheduled at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on whether Trump is guilty of the charges and should be removed from office.

EXPANSIVE VIEW The impeachment battle renewed focus on the powers of the presidency and the authority of Congress to hold a U.S. president accountable. During the trial, Trump's lawyers offered an expansive view of presidential powers and argued that he could not be thrown out of office for abuse of power. They urged senators to let the voters decide Trump's fate in November.

Crow said Trump's team argued that if a president thinks something is in his interest then it is, by definition, in the interest of the American people. "The logical conclusion of this argument is that the president is the state, that his interests are the nation's interests, that his will is necessarily ours," Crow said.

"Allowing a president to get away with conduct based on this extreme view would render him above the law," Crow added. Trump is only the third U.S. president to be impeached.

The first contest in the state-by-state battle to determine the Democratic candidate who will challenge Trump was taking place on Monday in Iowa, a stern test for Biden as he seeks his party's nomination. Three senators are seeking the Democratic nomination: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Several Republican senators have called Trump's actions in the Ukraine matter wrong and inappropriate but not impeachable.

The impeachment drama has consumed Washington since September, but has had less impact on the campaign trail, where voters voiced more interest in bread-and-butter issues. Democratic candidates have rarely spoken about impeachment. Trump was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

The vote on Wednesday is expected to be an anti-climactic end to a trial in which the outcome was never seriously in doubt despite testimony from former and current government officials that Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and others pressed Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically.

