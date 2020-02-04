People News Roundup: Radio host announces lung cancer diagnosis on air; Rape accuser slept with producer, Weinstein defense and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment. Limbaugh, 69, said he "first realized something was wrong" over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday, and that his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.

Weinstein defense suggests rape accuser slept with producer to advance her career

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein confronted his accuser in court on Monday with friendly emails she sent to the Hollywood producer after alleged rape, suggesting the woman had a consensual sexual relationship to advance her acting career. Jessica Mann, 34, was pressed to explain why she met Weinstein the day after the alleged attack and whether she was manipulating the once-powerful movie mogul, whose rape trial in New York entered its third week of testimony.

Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth made her first official appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected announcement last month that they would quit their royal duties and seek financial independence. The queen, who celebrates 68 years on the throne later this week, visited the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Marham, eastern England, to watch demonstrations and meet trainees.

