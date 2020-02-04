Manmohan Singh to address poll rally in Delhi today
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh will address a public rally in Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday for the ensuing Delhi assembly elections.
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh will address a public rally in Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday for the ensuing Delhi assembly elections. With only a few days to go for polling, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi will also address public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas today.
Congress, which remained in power for 15 years in the national power, could not win a single seat in 2015 Assembly polls. Voting on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
